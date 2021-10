FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde brought his band Black Label Society to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Zakk Wylde leads BLS through another headbanger. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

He was greeted with a packed house full of hard rock fans ready to do some headbanging from the opening song, “Bleed for Me.”

Black Label Society rocking Tuesday night at Revolution Live. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Wylde was the center of attention; with his own riser that he would jump on to rip out another wild solo.

Zakk Wylde gets ready to rip out another searing solo. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

His microphone stand was covered with human skulls with a crucifix at the top!

Obituary and Prong opened the show.