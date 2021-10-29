Kids Halloween Punch

For the punch:

3 cups apple juice

3 cups cranberry juice

6 cups V8 fruit and vegetable juice (we used the berry variety)

1 can ginger ale

To make it spooky:

dry ice

food safe gloves, NOT POWDERED

Arrange regular ice cubes in the bottom of an extra large bowl (that your serving bowl fits inside of). Nestle the serving bowl into the ice cubes. Mix the ingredients for the punch in the serving bowl. Using tongs, place pieces of dry ice on top of the ice cubes. Before serving, pour hot water over dry ice to activate.

Frozen hands:

To make the frozen hands, fill food safe, non-powdered gloves with water and tie the ends in a tight knot. Freeze in a flat layer until solid. To remove the gloves, quickly run the hands under warm water, cut the knot and carefully peel back the gloves. The fingers are very delicate, be sure to take extra care around them. Alternatively, you can simply cut the knot off the top of the glove and place the hand directly into the punch.