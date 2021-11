NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – After being forced to take a year off because of the pandemic, the North Miami Brewfest returns to Moca Plaza on Nov. 13.

The daylong festival features more than 150 different craft brews from 50 breweries in South Florida and other parts of the state.

Small bites and other food offerings will be served up by local restaurants along with live music, giveaways and other fun events.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.