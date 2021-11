Khadijah Cypress is a Miccosukee patchwork artist who will be featured this weekend.

MIAMI – Miami Children’s Museum is celebrating indigenous heritage this weekend.

Visitors on Nov. 13-14 can enjoy demonstrations by Miccosukee artists featuring basket weaving, patchwork and beadwork.

You can also learn about the Miami Circle and create shell necklaces inspired by the Tequesta.

For tickets or more information, click here.