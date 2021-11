MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Jam band fans will be packing the North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11.

The North Beach Music Festival features Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Spafford, The Motet, The Heavy Pets, Marco Benevento, Tauk, Aqueous, Ghost-Note, Eric Krasno & The Assembly and many more.

There will also be art installations to enjoy and a wide variety of food from local restaurants.

For tickets or more information click here.