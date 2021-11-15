Sun & Suds at North Miami BrewFest

Brews and bites at the North Miami BeerFest 2021.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – It was a bright and beautiful day for the return of the North Miami BrewFest on Saturday, Nov. 13.

No long lines at North Miami BeerFest 2021! (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Hundreds gathered at the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown North Miami to sample tasty craft brews and chow down on specialty dishes from more than a dozen local restaurants.

Sampling another tasty craft beer at North Miami BeerFest 2021. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

More than 30 local and regional brewers were featured; serving up more than 100 unique beers, along with live music, games and dancing.

There were also educational seminars for those interested in brewing their own brands.

Attendees were busy soaking up the suds at the North Miami BeerFest! (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Attendees got to vote for their favorites. VezaSur won best brewery and The Barrel was selected as best restaurant.

BrewFest is in its ninth year and was started by students at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.