Sun & Suds at North Miami BrewFest

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – It was a bright and beautiful day for the return of the North Miami BrewFest on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Hundreds gathered at the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown North Miami to sample tasty craft brews and chow down on specialty dishes from more than a dozen local restaurants.
More than 30 local and regional brewers were featured; serving up more than 100 unique beers, along with live music, games and dancing.
There were also educational seminars for those interested in brewing their own brands.
Attendees got to vote for their favorites. VezaSur won best brewery and The Barrel was selected as best restaurant.
BrewFest is in its ninth year and was started by students at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.