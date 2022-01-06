Son of ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star arrested on domestic violence charge

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Peter Rosello, 29, the son of “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola, formerly known as Alexia Echevarria, and “Cocaine Cowboy” Pedro “Pegy” Rosello, was arrested early Thursday morning on accusations that he attacked his girlfriend at their apartment.

According to his arrest report, Rosello has been dating the victim for about three months and was living with her at an apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The woman told police that they arrived at their apartment after going out Wednesday night and she told Rosello that she was going to stay at her mother’s house.

The woman told police that angered Rosello, and he placed his hands on her neck and pushed her backwards.

According to the arrest report, Rosello’s girlfriend slapped his hand from her neck and he kneed her in the crotch area, causing her to fall to the floor.

MIAMI, FL - MAY 07: Alexia Echevarria "Real Housewives of Miami" Alexia Echevarria Celebrates Birthday at Kiki on the River in Miami, FL on May 7, 2021. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

Police said he then kicked her once while she was on the floor and then grabbed her by her arm as she tried to run out the front door.

Ad

According to the report, the victim screamed as she tried to flee a second time and the next door neighbor opened the door and told the victim to go inside her apartment, at which time police were called.

Miami-Dade police said the victim had “visible redness on her face and neck area” and “expressed pain and discomfort in her crotch area.”

Police said Rosello was found a short time later and he was arrested on a battery charge.

Rosello was previously arrested in Miami-Dade County for attacking a homeless man in 2012, to which Page Six reported that he accepted a plea deal that kept him out of jail.

He was also arrested on a possession of marijuana charge the following year.