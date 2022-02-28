Eagles soar with ‘Hotel California’ anniversary show in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Eagles were flying high Friday night at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise for the fourth show of their “Hotel California” 50th anniversary tour.
A raucous crowd greeted the band just after 8 p.m. as the chiming chord progressions of the opening title track rang out in the darkened arena.
Eagles co-founder Don Henley spent the majority of the show behind the drum kit, going back to his roots as a drummer while still singing strong leads on nearly every song.
Glenn Frey’s son Deacon usually handles lead vocals on his dad’s hits like “Take It Easy” and “Tequila Sunrise” but he has been unable to make any of the tour dates yet because of illness, so Vince Gill took the reins on those songs.
Everyone in the band sounded great and played some inspired solos while being cheered on by fans.
There was no opening act and the Eagles performed for nearly two hours. The first set was dedicated to their best-selling album “Hotel California” with all nine songs played in the same order as the record.
Then, the Eagles unleashed a torrent of hits in the second set that seemed to go on forever. It was an exciting night of live classic rock hits.
Below is the entire setlist:
1st Set: Hotel California
1. Hotel California
2. New Kid in Town
3. Life in the Fast Lane
4. Wasted Time
5. Wasted Time (Reprise)
6. Victim of Love
7. Pretty Maids All In a Row
8. Try And Love Again
9. The Last Resort
2nd Set: Greatest Hits
10. Seven Bridges Road
11. Take It Easy
12. One of These Nights
13. Take It To The Limit
14. Peaceful Easy Feeling
15. Tequila Sunrise
16. Witchy Woman
17. In The City
18. I Can’t Tell You Why
19. Lyin’ Eyes
20. Those Shoes
21. Life’s Been Good
22. Already Gone
23. Funk #49
24. Heartache Tonight
Encore:
25. Rocky Mountain Way
26. Desperado
27. The Boys of Summer
28. Best of My Love