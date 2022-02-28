Eagles soar with ‘Hotel California’ anniversary show in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Eagles were flying high Friday night at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise for the fourth show of their “Hotel California” 50th anniversary tour.

A raucous crowd greeted the band just after 8 p.m. as the chiming chord progressions of the opening title track rang out in the darkened arena.

Timothy B. Schmidt and Don Henley performing "New Kid in Town". (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Eagles co-founder Don Henley spent the majority of the show behind the drum kit, going back to his roots as a drummer while still singing strong leads on nearly every song.

Don Henley and Joe Walsh performing the concert and album opener, "Hotel California". (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Glenn Frey’s son Deacon usually handles lead vocals on his dad’s hits like “Take It Easy” and “Tequila Sunrise” but he has been unable to make any of the tour dates yet because of illness, so Vince Gill took the reins on those songs.

Don Henley steps out from behind the drums for "Life in the Fast Lane". (WPLG)

Everyone in the band sounded great and played some inspired solos while being cheered on by fans.

There was no opening act and the Eagles performed for nearly two hours. The first set was dedicated to their best-selling album “Hotel California” with all nine songs played in the same order as the record.

Eagles performing "New Kid in Town". (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Then, the Eagles unleashed a torrent of hits in the second set that seemed to go on forever. It was an exciting night of live classic rock hits.

Below is the entire setlist:

1st Set: Hotel California

1. Hotel California

2. New Kid in Town

3. Life in the Fast Lane

4. Wasted Time

5. Wasted Time (Reprise)

6. Victim of Love

7. Pretty Maids All In a Row

8. Try And Love Again

9. The Last Resort

2nd Set: Greatest Hits

10. Seven Bridges Road

11. Take It Easy

12. One of These Nights

13. Take It To The Limit

14. Peaceful Easy Feeling

15. Tequila Sunrise

16. Witchy Woman

17. In The City

18. I Can’t Tell You Why

19. Lyin’ Eyes

20. Those Shoes

21. Life’s Been Good

22. Already Gone

23. Funk #49

24. Heartache Tonight

Encore:

25. Rocky Mountain Way

26. Desperado

27. The Boys of Summer

28. Best of My Love