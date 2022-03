(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Funk fans will be filling up Hollywood ArtsPark Amphitheater on March 12 for a free show by New Orleans-based Dumpstaphunk.

The band is led by Ivan and Ian Neville, who are the sons of Aaron Neville and Art Neville, respectively.

The Heavy Pets will open the show, which starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are FREE, with RSVP.

