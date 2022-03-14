Chilling out with Dumpstaphunk free show in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The ArtsPark Amphitheater at Young Circle in Hollywood was hopping Saturday night for a free show featuring Dumpstaphunk.

The band kicks into a groove on the opening number. (WPLG)

The sudden drop in temperature brought a crisp snap to the air and a feeling of being at a music festival, with so many fans walking up with beach chairs and coolers.

The Rhythm Foundation is presenting a series of free shows at the amphitheater in cooperation with the City of Hollywood Community Redevelopment Agency called the Hollywood ArtsPark Experience.

On Saturday night, it was local jam band heroes The Heavy Pets up first with a psychedelic opening set.

The Heavy Pets opened the show on Saturday night. (WPLG)

Then the headliners came out and laid down their own brassy, swampy style of New Orleans funk.

Gettin' Phunky with it! (WPLG)

The crowd was constantly growing throughout the evening as more passersby heard the funky jams and decided to get a little closer to get down.

It was an exceptionally nice night to be outside enjoying live music and the concert experience once again.

Click here for more information about the Rhythm Foundation’s concert series.