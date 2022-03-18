Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition reopens with 2 new rides

Miami-Dade County welcomed back the youth fair on Thursday at Tamiami Park. It will be open until April 10.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Crowds eager for a good time were back on Thursday at Tamiami Park for the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition.

Eddie Cora, the fair’s chief executive officer, said the fair’s 70th anniversary comes with two new amusement rides: The Crazy Surf, a spin and spew ride, and the Raptor Run, a classic scrambler.

Cora said he is most proud of a new sensory room designed for children with special needs. There are also more choices in the fair’s food area. The long list of desserts includes churro s’mores. and deep-fried flan.

The fair is offering deals such as a $5 admission on Thursdays, $6 admission before 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, the $20 Express Pass, and the $24-$26 season pass. The fair will remain open until April 10.

