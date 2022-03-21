Def Leppard drummer’s paintings on display at Las Olas gallery

Rick Allen's "Legends" collection features portraits of artists who have inspired him like John Lennon and Tom Petty.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was back with a new art show at the Wentworth Gallery making an appearance at the Las Olas gallery on Thursday, March 17 and then on Friday, March 18, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood.

A stunning image of the legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart. (WPLG)

Opening night was at the Las Olas space and several pieces were quickly sold and taken off display.

Allen’s new collection focuses on musicians who have inspired him — from the late, great Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones and Rush’s Neil Peart to other legends such as Kurt Cobain and Eddie Van Halen.

Allen raves about the late Van Halen like a fan hearing him for the first time

Rick's amazing portrait of the late, great Eddie Van Halen. (WPLG)

The new show also features remarkable portraits of Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Tom Petty and David Bowie; in addition to several landscapes featuring his daughter.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was back at the Wentworth Galleries in South Florida showing a new collection of paintings. (WPLG)

Allen’s enthusiasm for art is almost as indefatigable as his passion for music. He serves both well.

A portion of all sales goes to Allen’s “Project Resiliency” which for the last 12 years has benefitted veterans.

The Wentworth Gallery is located at 819 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.