‘CODA’ wins Best Picture at the Oscars

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)

At the last minute the underdog came through beating the frontrunner “The Power of the Dog.”

“CODA,” the story of a high school senior (Emilia Jones) who is the only hearing member of her household, took Best Picture at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

Actor Troy Kotsur became the 2nd deaf actor to win an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor.

Siân Heder won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for her script for “CODA.”

It was the first Oscar for Heder, who adapted the script from the 2014 French film “La Famille Bélier.”