Broadway is back in South Florida and wait ‘til you see the shows

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Adrienne Arsht Center and Broward Center are announcing their upcoming season Broadway Across America season and there are more than a few South Florida premieres.

To make up for lost time since COVID-19 shuttered shows, Broadway in South Florida is stepping it up even more. The 2022-2023 season may be the most exciting yet.

“Between the two venues, South Florida audiences will enjoy multiple blockbuster titles and series premieres right in their backyard,” Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America said.

Four South Florida premieres will be at the Broward Center.

The hottest show on Broadway, “Six,” opens Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 23, 2022, Harper Lee’s classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” opens March 28 and runs through April 9, 2023; singer Tina Turner’s story is told “Tina, The Tina Turner Musical,” opening on Jan. 17 and running through Jan. 29, 2023, and “Beetlejuice: The Musical,” opening on June 13 through June 25, 2023.

Ad

Three popular shows return to South Florida, the blockbuster “Hamilton,” the ever-popular hit “Chicago,” and “Mean Girls,” based on the movie.

If you’d rather see “Six” in Miami, that’s coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center, along with “My Fair Lady,” and for the first time every in Miami “Disney’s Aladdin” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.”

If you need more Broadway, there’s the anticipated return of “Wicked.”

Johann Zietsman/CEO Arsht Center

“We now offer in this region, more than 10 titles for Broadway lovers. It’s like living in New York,” said Johann Zietsman, CEO of the Arsht Center.

Krajsa said: “Broadway is back and it’s better than ever.”

As far as pandemic protocols, flexibility is still key. Right now, guests are encouraged by not required to wear masks while in the theater, but both the Arsht Center and Broward Center continue to work with health professionals to make sure that everyone stays safe while enjoying the shows.

Ad

Adrienne Arsht Center’s Broadway in Miami is at the Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

“Six,” Oct. 25 to 30, 2022

The Lincoln Center Production of Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady,” March 28 to April 2023

“Disney’s Alladin,” Jan. 8 through 8, 2023.

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” May 9 to 14, 2023.

“Wicked,” Feb. 15 to March 5, 2023.

Season ticket prices are now on sale and prices for the five-show subscription package range from $202 to $786*. Current subscribers may renew their season tickets now by visiting arshtcenter.org or calling the box office at (305) 949-6722 or the Season Ticket Holder Hotline toll-free at 800.939.8587. Renewal period ends April 28, 2022.

To become a season ticket holder, visit arshtcenter.org, or call the Arsht Center box office at 305.949.6722 or the Season Ticket Holder Hotline toll-free at 800.939.8587. Priority group seating for groups of 10+ may be arranged by calling the Arsht Center at 786.468.2326. Subscriptions are available now via arshtcenter.org.

Broadway in Fort Lauderdale is at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale.

Ad

“Six,” Oct. 11 to 23, 2022

“Hamilton,” Nov. 22 to Dec. 11, 2022

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” Jan. 17 to 29, 2023.

“Chicago,” Feb. 14 to 19, 2023

“Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ " March 28 to April 9, 2013

“Mean Girls,” May 2 to 7, 2023

“Beetlejuice, June 13 to 25, 2023

“Mean Girls,” May 2 to 7, 2023

Also, season optional show

“Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show,” Jan. 13 to 25, 2023

Season tickets for the 2022/2023 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale six-show package are currently available and range from $279 - $945*. To renew or purchase a new subscription visit BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com.