Entertainment

Celebrities, friends react to the death of iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Gilbert Gottfried, RIP, Comedian, Comedy, Celebrities
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter, 2012 Getty Images)

Another comedic legend has left us too soon.

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with illness, his family announced Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the family posted on his official Twitter account. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Jack is a Digital Content Editor with a degree in creative writing and French from Western Michigan University. He specializes in writing about movies, food and the latest TV shows.

