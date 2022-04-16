Miami’s Tefi Pessoa at Coachella: Hail to the true 305 queen

While she was studying at the University of Miami in the late 1970s, pop star Gloria Estefan worked as a customs interpreter at Miami International Airport.

MIAMI – When a co-host at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival declared Estefania “Tefi” Pessoa was the queen of the 305, she quickly issued a correction Friday.

The entertainment digital journalist said the 305 crown belongs to Gloria Estefan. Last year, Estefan won a Latin Grammy for the best contemporary tropical album in recognition of her 14th album, “Brazil305.”

Pessoa, who is of Colombian and Brazilian descent, regularly shares her commentary on @HelloTefi on TikTok with more than 1.4 million followers. She is attending her first Coachella as a co-host on the YouTube Livestream.

There were other 305 crowns to give out. Anitta, a Miami star who was born in Brazil, performed with Snoop Dogg at Coachella Friday. She sang in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Anitta just released her “Versions of Me” album on Tuesday and her song “Envolver” was already No. 1 on the Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart.

Livestreams

Live 1

Friday: Danel Caesar at 10:35 p.m. and Harry Styles at 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

4:15 p.m.: Koffee

4:35 p.m.: Masego

5:05 p.m.: Wallows

6 p.m.: Cuco

6:50 p.m.: 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever

8:10 p.m.: Disclosure

9:30 p.m.: Flume

10:40 p.m.: Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 p.m.: Billie Eilish

Sunday

4:15 p.m.: Surf Curse

5 p.m.: Alec Benjamin

5:35 p.m.: Vince Staples

6:35 p.m.: Run the Jewels

7:35 p.m.: Finneas

8:30 p.m.: Maggie Rogers

9:15 p.m.: Karol G

10:05 p.m.: Doja Cat

11:05 p.m.: Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd

Live 2

Friday: Louis the Child at 11 p.m. and Big Sean at 12:05 a.m.

Saturday

4:15 p.m.: Beach Bunny

5 p.m.: J.I.D

5:45 p.m.: Giveon

6:40 p.m.: 100 gecs

7:30 p.m.: Caroline Polachek

8:25 p.m.: Brockhampton

9:15 p.m.: Danny Elfman

10:20 p.m.: Rich Brian

11:05 p.m.: Stromae

12:05 a.m.: 21 Savage

Sunday

4:15 p.m.: Yola

5:05 p.m.: Banda MS

5:40 p.m.: Beabadoobee

6:20 p.m.: Orville Peck

7:05 p.m.: Chicano Batman

7:55 p.m.: Dave

8:40 p.m.: Joji

10:15 p.m.: Jamie xx

Live 3

Friday: Slander at 11:55 p.m. and BadBadNotGood at 12:30 a.m.

Saturday

4:15 p.m.: Chelsea Cutler

4:55 p.m. Current Joys

5:20 p.m.: Emo Nite

5:40 p.m.: Japanese Breakfast

6:25 p.m.: Girl in Red

7:15 p.m.: Rina Sawayama

8:15 p.m.: Steve Lacy

8:50 p.m.: Pabllo Vittar

9:40 p.m.: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

11 p.m.:Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

11:30 p.m.: Hot Chip

12:05 a.m.: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Sunday

4:15 p.m.: Emotional Oranges

5 p.m.: Channel Tres

5:45 p.m.: Kim Petras

8:15 p.m.: Duck Sauce

9:55 p.m.: Duke Dumont

10:50 p.m.: Denzel Curry

11:35 p.m.: Belly

