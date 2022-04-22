Looking for Caribbean food? Deejay opens Clyde’s

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Get your taste buds ready. A globally known deejay is mixing things up in the kitchen at a new restaurant that is bringing Trinidadian food to South Beach.

On the east end of Lincoln Road you can find one of the only Caribbean restaurants on South Beach and it’s inside a fantastic food hall, Time Out Market Miami.

Time Out Market Miami is a foodies’ escape. The 17,000 square foot food hall features 17 kitchens, 3 bars and a demonstration cooking area.

And, of course, a variety of menu options.

Clyde’s Caribbean is one of the newest additions.

The owner and mastermind behind the concept is Christopher Leacock, aka Jillionaire.

“It’s everything from Caribbean food, to burgers, sandwiches to incredible foh.”

As a deejay, he’s mixed for Major Lazor for years and he’s now putting his spin on Caribbean blood.

Clyde’s Caribbean, which is named after the owner’s grandfather is serving up Trinidadian street food with a remix.

“We do codfish fritters. Those are really good. We do jerk wings, those are really good. We do pumpkin corn soup that’s delicious. I probably eat one of those every day.”

His best advice about his new endeavor?

“Come on in and check it out. It’s pretty good, if I do say so myself.”

Clyde’s Caribbean is located inside the Time Out Market Miami at 1601 Drexel Road in South Beach. Find out more here.