Michy’s Mom’s Flan

Michelle’s Mom’s Perfect Flan

1 can sweetened condensed milk

Whole milk (equal to one can of sweetened condensed milk, use empty can to measure)

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

5 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp lemon zest

Whipped cream, for garnish

Marcona Almonds, lightly crushed, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place all flan ingredients into a blender and mix until fully blended, there should be no lumps in the mixture. Set aside

For The Caramel

1 cup granulated sugar

¾ cup water

In a small pan, place a cup of sugar and ¾ cup of water. Cook it over medium high heat until it becomes a golden color. Do not stir at any time. If the caramel is browning unevenly, you can GENTLY swirl the pan. Once the caramel is ready, carefully pour it into your baking dish, covering the base and sides of the dish up to an inch in height.

Carefully pour the contents of the blender into the pan. In the center of the oven place a baking pan large enough to fit the flan pan. Fill the large pan with enough hot water to reach ½ the height of your flan dish. Place the flan dish in the center of the baking pan and cover only the flan dish. Cook in the bain marie (hot water bath) for about an hour or until the flan is set. Cool completely and refrigerate until very cold. To unmold, run a knife around the edges of the flan pan and then turn upside down on a large plate.

Ad

Serve with whipped cream and Marcona Almonds.