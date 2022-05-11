‘Father of the Bride’ classic comedy gets reboot with South Florida flair

MIAMI – Nearly 30 years after the last “Father of the Bride” film, the classic comedy is getting a reboot with some South Florida flair.

Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia fill in the paternal shoes previously worn by actors Steve Martin and Dianne Keaton.

But unlike the original, the Cuban-American icons don’t have a picture-perfect marriage, and have to play the part when their daughter gets engaged.

There are also plenty places you’ll recognize in the film because it was shot right here in our own backyard.

“Father of the Bride” debuts on HBO Max on June 16.

Watch the trailer below!