‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey died by asphyxia due to hanging

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Kailia Posey died by suicide on Sunday, her family announced on Monday. (Courtesy photos)

MIAMI – A medical examiner determined Kailia Posey, a 16-year-old former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star, died of asphyxia due to ligature hanging, Page Six reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Kailia, who was best known around the world as the subject of the “Grinning Girl” GIF, died by suicide on May 2. Authorities found her dead in a car at the Birch Bay State Park in Washington.

Kailia’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund aims to honor her memory by helping students in crisis.

