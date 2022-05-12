Country music stars take the stage at Hard Rock for ‘Leading Ladies’ event

Some of the biggest ladies in country music took the stage Wednesday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Some of the biggest ladies in country music took the stage Wednesday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Carly Pearce, Gabby Barret, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Morgan Wade, Tenille Arts and Priscilla Block took the stage for Audacy’s “Leading Ladies” event benefitting DoSomething.org.

Proceeds from the concert went towards the nonprofit, which fuels young people to change the world and take action on the issues most pressing to them.

Local 10′s Andrea Martinez talked to the women on the red carpet about everything from new music, to chasing dreams and big life events.

