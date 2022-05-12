Listen: Emilio Estefan debuts new song at climate conference

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach has been the epicenter of deep-dive discussions on climate change and the issues affecting the Earth’s eco-system for the past four days.

On Thursday, the final day of Aspen Ideas: Climate!, is expected to feature leaders from South Florida and the Aspen Institute sharing parting thoughts, according to the organization. One of those speakers will be Miami music producer Emilio Estefan who is debuting a song he composed specifically for the event, entitled “We Still Have Time.”

The singer on the track is Yailenys Pérez, who was also featured on Estefan’s song “Libertad” or “Freedom,” in 2021 during the protests in Cuba.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine-Cava and area leaders started the conference at Port Miami with a panel of cruise industry leaders.

“We are here on the front lines of climate change in Miami-Dade County,” said Levine-Cava.

This is the first time the institute has hosted a climate-themed conference. “Aspen Ideas: Climate” is planned to be an annual in Miami Beach.