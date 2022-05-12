Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Miami Children’s Museum

MIAMI, Fla. – Everyone’s favorite “heroes in a half shell” will be appearing at Miami Children’s Museum for the next several months.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will share life lessons and team-building skills with their “Secrets of the Sewer” show, opening Saturday, May 28 and running through Sunday, Sept. 11.
Families will be transported to the underground headquarters of the crime-fighting heroes to see how Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello train together!
For tickets or more information, click here.