Fudgy, Spicy Cinnamon Chile Brownies

Recipe from: Seriouseats.com

5 ounces high quality dark chocolate (at least 72 percent cacao), finely chopped

10 tablespoons (1 stick, plus 2 tablespoons) butter, plus extra for greasing

2 tablespoons Aleppo chile, freshly ground

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1¾ cups sugar

3 eggs

1 cup flour

Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 350°F. In a bowl set over a pot of boiling water melt the chocolate and butter with the chile, cinnamon, and salt, stirring occasionally. Set aside to cool.

Line a 9″ x 9″ metal baking pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Use enough to create a lip over the sides of the pan. If using foil, lightly grease with butter.

In a mixing bowl, combine the melted chocolate mixture with the sugar. When combined, add the eggs. Mix till smooth, then fold in the flour. Transfer to the baking pan. Bake until the brownies feel firm and a paring knife poked into the center comes out clean (you still want a few crumbs to stick), about 30 minutes.

Using the parchment or foil lip, remove the brownies from the pan and cool completely. To greatly improve the texture and flavor, wrap the brownie slab in plastic and let it sit for several hours or up to overnight at room temperature. Slice into squares and serve.