Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour includes concert in Miami-Dade

Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MIAMI – Lady Gaga is planning to perform in Miami-Dade County.

Her “Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour” concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., on Sept. 17, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The tour begins in July with concerts in Germany, Sweden, France, and the Netherlands. It continues in London and Toronto before she performs seven concerts in the U.S.

Lady Gaga plans to perform in Tokyo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Houston before she ends the tour at the Hard Rock.

Ticketmaster’s next sale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. For more about tickets information, visit this page.