Justin Bieber takes to Instagram to reveal facial paralysis, postpones shows

Justin Bieber revealed he has paralysis on one side of his face that's forced him to postpone dates in his upcoming tour.

MIAMI, Fla. – Superstar singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram Friday to tell fans that he is taking a break from performing and revealing the reason why: a medical condition that has left him with facial paralysis.

“Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, you can probably see from my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he says in the video.

Posted on his verified Instagram account, the singer said: “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The 28-year-old says he is physically unable to perform but he promised fans he will get better.

Shows on June 7 and 8 in Toronto, Canada, were postponed as well as a show in Washington, D.C. on June 10.

He has shows scheduled for next week at Madison Square Garden in New York and then Philadelphia. As of now, those shows have not yet been officially postponed.

The Justice Tour has dates scheduled all the way into the end of March 2023.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders says that RHS is “a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.” According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus as chickenpox.