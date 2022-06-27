Disney reportedly offering Johnny Depp massive deal to reprise role of Captain Jack Sparrow

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 15: Actor Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, of PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES took part today in "Worlds, Galaxies, and Universes: Live Action at The Walt Disney Studios" presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Captain Jack Sparrow may not have been canceled after all.

According to the New York Post, Disney is working on a deal to bring Johnny Depp back to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a whopping $301 million.

A source close to Disney made the announcement in an interview with Australian outlet Poptopic.

Depp, 59, has played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow for 15 years and lost out on $22.5 million when he was dropped from the sixth and final installment following ex-wife Amber Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed to be a domestic violence survivor.

But Depp was widely supported during his defamation suit against Heard, in which he won more than $10 million.

“Disney (is) very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp,” the source told Poptopic. “They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another ‘Pirates’ film or two.”

Representatives for Depp and Walt Disney Pictures did not respond to requests for comment from the New York Post.

According to their report, the source said the massive deal would not only bring Depp back for the sixth movie, but also for a “spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl.”

The source said Disney would also make a “sizeable donation” to a charity of Depp’s choosing.

The actor previously told the jury during his defamation trial that he would never work with Disney again.