Official Disneyland Instagram account hacked, filled with offensive posts

A self-proclaimed “super hacker” got ahold of the official Disneyland Instagram account early Thursday morning and posted numerous offensive messages.

The hacker identified himself as “David DO.”

“I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land,” the hacker wrote. “I am f***ing tired of all these n***er Disney employees mocking me for having a small penis. WHO’S THE TOUGH GUY NOW JEROME? GET HACKED YOU F***ING F******.”

In another post, the hacker claimed to have “invented COVID” and said he is “working on COVID20.”

The posts and stories have since been deleted.

According to Walt Disney World News Today, the hacker did not make any demands for ransom or any other public demands.

The Disneyland Instagram account has 8.4 million followers.

Disney has not yet released a statement about the hacking.