Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band PHOTO CREDIT: DANNY CLINCH

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band will be making a stop in South Florida in early 2023.

They will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino early next year.

Their world tour will kick off in the Sunshine State in Tampa on Feb. 1.

Bruce and the band will then head to Hollywood on Feb. 7.

It will be Springsteen’s first North American tour since 2016.

Tickets will go on sale July 20.

For more information, click on this link.