Enjoy free ice cream this weekend at Miami Children's Museum.

MIAMI – Beat the heat this weekend by celebrating National Ice Cream Day at Miami Children’s Museum.

On Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 visitors can enjoy free Blue Bell ice cream from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Kids can also take part in ice cream “puffy paintings” in the Art Studio, a “make your own” ice cream play dough activity and an original performance by the Museum’s Theater Troupe.

