Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson break up, Page Six reports

Kim Kardashian, left, and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MIAMI – Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating because their demanding schedules made the long-distance relationship difficult to maintain, Page Six reported on Friday night.

Davidson, 28, is working in Australia, and Kardashian, 41, is working in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Kardashian is a mother of four — three-year-old Psalm, four-year-old Chicago, six-year-old Saint, and nine-year-old North — and co-parents with Kanye “Ye” West.

The Kardashian-West marriage was dissolved in March, but the divorce has continued to drag and now West lost his fifth divorce lawyer, TMZ reported on Friday.