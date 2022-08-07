The Weeknd Live at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Weeknd brought his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Mike Dean and Kaytranada opened the show.
The Weeknd had an elaborate set showing a dystopian city with bombed-out buildings and walls of flames shooting up from the sides of the catwalk during certain songs.
The real eyecatcher was the huge inflatable moon which hung over the end of the catwalk!
Here is the setlist:
1. Alone Again
2. Gasoline
3. Sacrifice
4. How Do I Make You Love Me?
5. Can’t Feel My Face
6. Take My Breath
7. Hurricane
8. The Hills
9. Often
10. Crew Love
11. Starboy
12. Heartless
13. Low Life
14. Or Nah
15. Kiss Land
16. Party Monster
17. Faith
18. After Hours
19. Out of Time
20. I Can Feel It Coming
21. Die For You
22. Is There Someone Else?
23. I Was Never There
24. Wicked Games
25. Call Out My Name
26. The Morning
27. Save Your Tears
28. Less Than Zero
29. Blinding Lights