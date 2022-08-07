The Weeknd Live at Hard Rock Stadium

The Weeknd performs live at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 6, 2022.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Weeknd brought his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Weeknd performs live at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (WPLG)

Mike Dean and Kaytranada opened the show.

The Weeknd had an elaborate set showing a dystopian city with bombed-out buildings and walls of flames shooting up from the sides of the catwalk during certain songs.

The real eyecatcher was the huge inflatable moon which hung over the end of the catwalk!

Here is the setlist:

1. Alone Again

2. Gasoline

3. Sacrifice

4. How Do I Make You Love Me?

5. Can’t Feel My Face

6. Take My Breath

7. Hurricane

8. The Hills

9. Often

10. Crew Love

11. Starboy

12. Heartless

13. Low Life

14. Or Nah

15. Kiss Land

16. Party Monster

17. Faith

18. After Hours

19. Out of Time

20. I Can Feel It Coming

21. Die For You

22. Is There Someone Else?

23. I Was Never There

24. Wicked Games

25. Call Out My Name

26. The Morning

27. Save Your Tears

28. Less Than Zero

29. Blinding Lights