Movie Pass will be back on Labor Day

Movie lovers will be able to head back to theaters at a discount as Movie Pass plans to relaunch the service on Labor Day.

Before pausing business during the pandemic, the ticket subscription service would offer up a movie a day for $10 a month.

The relaunch is expected to include a number of credits to use across participating U.S. theaters each month.

Prices will vary depending on the number of credits the subscriber purchases per month.

Interested customers would have to join a waitlist that is set to launch on the Movie Pass webpage on Thursday.

Customers who are able to join the list will be notified on Labor Day, Sept. 5th.

