Unlimited Love at Hard Rock Stadium

Anthony Kiedis studies the crowd of moshing fans in the pit.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Fans filled Hard Rock Stadium on a steamy Tuesday night to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers rocking out on their “Unlimited Love” tour.

Guitarist John Frusciante feeling the groove! (WPLG)

The always entertaining Thundercat opened the concert.

Guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr. leading The Strokes in another killer hit! (WPLG)

Second on the bill were The Strokes, who played a set packed with fan favorites like “Juicebox”, “Hard to Explain” and “Reptilia”!

Julian Casablancas leads The Strokes in another fan favorite. (WPLG)

Then it was time for the headliners, who had an incredible LED stage set that made it appear as if the band was performing in the middle of a psychedelic waterfall!

Flea gets lost in the music! (WPLG)

Flea came out first; stalking across the stage like a caged tiger, primed to start playing.

After an opening jam with Flea, guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith, singer Anthony Kiedis hit the stage and the band kicked into high gear with “Around The World”!

Drummer Chad Smith brought the thunder all night long! (WPLG)

It was an intense, high-energy show that had the crowd on their feet and dancing the whole night!

Albert Hammond, Jr. seems intrigued by someone in the audience. (WPLG)

Here is The Strokes’ setlist:

1. Meet Me In The Bathroom

2. Barely Legal

Ad

3. Bad Decisions

4. Juicebox

5. Under Cover of Darkness

6. Hard to Explain

7. The Adults Are Talking

8. You Only Live Once

9. Someday

10. Reptilia

Flea was absolutely killing it on bass! (WPLG)

Here is the setlist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers:

1. Intro Jam

2. Around The World

3. Dani California

4. The Zephyr Song

5. Aquatic Mouth Dance

6. Snow (Hey Oh)

7. Suck My Kiss

8. These Are The Ways

9. Hard To Concentrate

10. Right On Time

11. Throw Away Your Television

12. Tell Me Baby

13. The Heavy Wing

14. Black Summer

15. Californication

16. Give It Away

Encores:

17. Soul To Squeeze

18. By The Way