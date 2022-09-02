Unlimited Love at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Fans filled Hard Rock Stadium on a steamy Tuesday night to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers rocking out on their “Unlimited Love” tour.
The always entertaining Thundercat opened the concert.
Second on the bill were The Strokes, who played a set packed with fan favorites like “Juicebox”, “Hard to Explain” and “Reptilia”!
Then it was time for the headliners, who had an incredible LED stage set that made it appear as if the band was performing in the middle of a psychedelic waterfall!
Flea came out first; stalking across the stage like a caged tiger, primed to start playing.
After an opening jam with Flea, guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith, singer Anthony Kiedis hit the stage and the band kicked into high gear with “Around The World”!
It was an intense, high-energy show that had the crowd on their feet and dancing the whole night!
Here is The Strokes’ setlist:
1. Meet Me In The Bathroom
2. Barely Legal
3. Bad Decisions
4. Juicebox
5. Under Cover of Darkness
6. Hard to Explain
7. The Adults Are Talking
8. You Only Live Once
9. Someday
10. Reptilia
Here is the setlist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers:
1. Intro Jam
2. Around The World
3. Dani California
4. The Zephyr Song
5. Aquatic Mouth Dance
6. Snow (Hey Oh)
7. Suck My Kiss
8. These Are The Ways
9. Hard To Concentrate
10. Right On Time
11. Throw Away Your Television
12. Tell Me Baby
13. The Heavy Wing
14. Black Summer
15. Californication
16. Give It Away
Encores:
17. Soul To Squeeze
18. By The Way