Love-In Music Festival rocks Greynolds Park

The Love-In Music Festival happens Sunday, Oct. 16 at Greynolds Park.

North Miami Beach, FLA. – Fans of the Beatles and Queen will be hanging out at the Love-In Music Festival in Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Fire Brigade, Celebrating Queen (a Queen Tribute band) and Yesterday-The Beatles Tribute show (the only one endorsed by Paul!) will be performing!

You can also enjoy Oktoberfest with German food and beer, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a classic car show and a costume contest!

You can even take home a commemorative T-shirt or create your own tie-dye!

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $20 per person. Kids under 12 get in free.

For tickets or more information, click here.