Green Day Come Around Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FLA. – Green Day brought played the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Sept. 22 to a sold-out show of fans of all ages!
Although the band released its major label debut, “Dookie” way back in 1994, there were hordes of fans who weren’t even born when they first hit the charts!
There was no opening act. The PA played Queen’s classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” which had everyone in the mosh pit singing and dancing. Then, Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” blared from the speakers, instantly changing the euphoric mood to one of snarling defiance.
Then the band’s mascot, a dirty, scruffy bunny-suited person with a Green Day tie ran out onstage to rile up the crowd before the band launched into “American Idiot”!
After that, it was off to the races with lead singer & guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong amping up the crowd while bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool raced through the rhythms!
Here is the set list for the show:
1. American Idiot
2. Holiday
3. Know Your Enemy
4. Boulevard of Broken Dreams
5. Longview
6. Welcome to Paradise
7. 2,000 Light Years Away
8. Hitchin’ a Ride
9. Rock & Roll All Nite
10. Brain Stew
11. St. Jimmy
12. When I Come Around
13. Disappearing Boy
14. Waiting
15. 21 Guns
16. Minority
17. Knowledge
18. Basket Case
19. King For A Day
20. Shout
21. Wake Me Up When September Ends
22. Jesus of Suburbia
23. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)