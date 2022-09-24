Green Day Come Around Hard Rock Live

Green Day lead singer & guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong leads the crowd in another sing-along.

Hollywood, FLA. – Green Day brought played the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Sept. 22 to a sold-out show of fans of all ages!

Green Day played the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Sept. 22. (WPLG)

Although the band released its major label debut, “Dookie” way back in 1994, there were hordes of fans who weren’t even born when they first hit the charts!

Green Day played the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Sept. 22. (WPLG)

There was no opening act. The PA played Queen’s classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” which had everyone in the mosh pit singing and dancing. Then, Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” blared from the speakers, instantly changing the euphoric mood to one of snarling defiance.

Billie Joe urges fans to sing louder! (WPLG)

Then the band’s mascot, a dirty, scruffy bunny-suited person with a Green Day tie ran out onstage to rile up the crowd before the band launched into “American Idiot”!

Green Day rocking the house! (WPLG)

After that, it was off to the races with lead singer & guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong amping up the crowd while bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool raced through the rhythms!

Green Day played a set full of hits! (WPLG)

Here is the set list for the show:

1. American Idiot

2. Holiday

3. Know Your Enemy

4. Boulevard of Broken Dreams

5. Longview

6. Welcome to Paradise

7. 2,000 Light Years Away

8. Hitchin’ a Ride

9. Rock & Roll All Nite

10. Brain Stew

11. St. Jimmy

12. When I Come Around

13. Disappearing Boy

14. Waiting

15. 21 Guns

16. Minority

17. Knowledge

18. Basket Case

19. King For A Day

20. Shout

21. Wake Me Up When September Ends

22. Jesus of Suburbia

23. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)