Fall Back into the Love-In Festival

The Love-In Music Festival at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 16.

North Miami Beach, FLA. – It was a gorgeous Sunday to be roaming around historic Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach for the return of the annual Love-In Music Festival.

The Love-In Music Festival at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach on Sunday, Oct. 16. (WPLG)

The parking lots quickly filled up as families piled into the park to claim their spots on the hill to hear live bands playing hits from the 60s, 70s and beyond!

As always, a spot in the shade was hard to find, but there was so much to see and do besides rocking out to the groovy tunes.

The Love-In Music Festival vending row. (WPLG)

There was an Oktoberfest tent with great German food and beer as well as a wide variety of food trucks and arts and crafts vendors. Between bands, there was a rowdy crowd cheering on the contestants in a 60s, 70s and 80s themed costume contest!

The music kicked off at noon with DJ Leo before Havoc 305 took the stage.

Yesterday-The Beatles Tribute Show live at the Love-In Music Festival. (WPLG)

Yesterday-The Beatles Tribute Show had the crowd dancing and singing along to all of their Fab Four favorites!

Then Celebrating Queen had fans rocking out to hard-charging renditions of classics like “Killer Queen” and “Under Pressure”!

Celebrating Queen rocking another Freddie Mercury & Co. classic. (WPLG)

The Love-In Music Festival has been rocking Greynolds Park since 2004 and here is to many, many more years of this fun family event!