Leslie Jordan’s greatest viral moments on Instagram

The world was shocked to hear the news that beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan tragically died on Tuesday after reportedly crashing his car in Los Angeles.

Jordan was best known for portraying Beverly Leslie on the hit TV show “Will & Grace.” On there, he was the enemy/friend of Karen Walker, played by the great Megan Mullally, and the duo stole the show anytime they appeared on screen together.

Jordan also had starring roles in “American Horror Story” and “Call Me Kat” recently.

Besides being a wonderful actor, Jordan had a resurgence in his career thanks to his wildly hilarious videos on Instagram during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. During lockdown, many people watched him tell funny stories on his Instagram. Jordan was clearly bored, but his videos became a saving grace for many who were equally as bored.

His stories were wild, funny and endlessly relatable. It seemed like everything he said or did was turned into a meme, bringing joy and laughter to millions of people.

So in honor of Jordan’s iconic Instagram account, we are taking a look back at some of his most memorable videos.

Viewer discretion is advised when watching Jordan’s Instagram videos.

‘What are y’all doing?’

This was the first video that Jordan posted on Instagram that went viral and made people fall in love with him. Jordan was clearly bored while quarantining, so he posted a video just wondering what we were all doing. The way he says “Well, s***, what are y’all doing?” is just perfect. The beginning of the video went down to become a very popular meme, and the rest is really history.

‘Daddy, watch me twirl!’

During Jordan’s boredom during lockdown, he started to give us fitness routines that we could do at home, and they involved using a handy dandy back scratcher. In this viral video, Jordan shows how he always used to practice being a baton twirler because he loved watching them at football games. He then shows how he used to twirl the baton and show off to his father and his father’s army friends. “Daddy, watch me twirl” instantly became a meme on the internet, and it showed that people were obsessed with hearing about Jordan’s old stories about growing up as a little gay boy.

‘It’s still March’

Remember during March of 2020 when it felt like the month would never end? None of us had left our homes for weeks at this point, and all we wanted to do was go outside and see our friends. Jordan perfectly captured that feeling when he said “it’s still March!” Jordan was quarantining with his elderly mother, and she asked who he was speaking to while making the video, and hilariously responded “I’m talking to my friends, Momma!” just like so many millennials and Gen Zers did while quarantining with their family. The video is pure gold.

Listening to “Rain on Me” for the first time

One bright spot of early quarantine was when Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their song “Rain On Me.” Bring the proud gay man that he is, he obviously had to react to the new song, which he absolutely loved. Jordan was all of us that day listening to “Rain On Me.”

Listening to ‘WAP’ for the first time

Another song that came out during 2020 was Cardi B and Meg The Stallion’s “WAP,” so of course Jordan had to record himself listening to it for the first time. As you probably already know, “WAP” has some...interesting lyrics, to say the least. Jordan’s reaction to the song is absolutely priceless, as well as when he said “every garbage can has a lid.” Truer words have never been spoken.

When he tried on a tank top

This video happened in 2021, but it was still obviously hilarious. Jordan showed off a tank top (or “t top” as he called it) that said “Stop being not my birthday” on it. The tank top was so long that it basically looked like a dress on him. The visual of him backing up to show how long the tank top is is priceless.

When he and Megan Mullaley recreated one of their most famous lines from ‘Will & Grace’

This video was taken just last month when Megan Mullaley and Jordan were together. It’s so funny to see just how simply the two actors can fall right back into those characters and deliver the lines like no time has passed. Mullaley posted on her Instagram that this was the last time she saw Jordan.

Do you have any memories of Leslie Jordan? Share them in the comments below.