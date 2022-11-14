Juanes helps to kick off bilingual Miami Book Fair

Juanes speaks at the 21st Latin Grammy Awards, airing on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at American Airlines Arena in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – Juanes was among the creatives who kicked off the bilingual Miami Book Fair this weekend.

The Grammy-Award-winning Colombian musician visited Miami Dade College Sunday for an event with Diego Londoño, who authored his biography “Juanes” and released “Donde Nacen Las Canciones” earlier this year.

The two met at the college’s Chapman Conference Center stage to discuss “Juanes,” which tells the story of how a boy from the town of Carolina del Príncipe grew up to sell more than 20 million albums worldwide.

Rapper “Fat Joe” will also have a biographical event at the fair at 6 p.m., on Nov. 19., also at the Chapman Conference Center. Tickets on Squadup are $31. The co-author of his memoir “Book of José” is Shaheem Reid.

The book fair events began on Saturday and run through Nov. 20. Most of the events are free but require a ticket. The two-day street fair begins on Nov. 19 and tickets on Squadup range from $5 to $15.

For more information about the fair’s live streams, visit Miami Book Fair Online. For a database of events and tickets, visit this page.

Watch the “Donde Nacen Las Canciones” in Spanish

Watch the “Juanes” trailer in Spanish

