Miami, FLA. – Kick off the holiday season with a trip to a winter wonderland at the Miami Children’s Museum, starting Sunday, Nov. 20.

The new exhibit offers children and their families a chance to experience and learn about life in cooler climates.

The highlight is the indoor “sock skating” rink where you can glide and twirl while learning about the characteristics and qualities of snow!

The Winter Wonderland Exhibit will be open through Jan. 8, 2023.

For tickets or more information click here.