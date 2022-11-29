Get Your Basel On: It’s Miami Art Week

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s not just Basel anymore. It’s an entire week where movers and shakers in the art world converge on the Magic City for Miami Art Week. We’re at the center of all things art starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4. And when we say there’s plenty to do, we’re not kidding.
The big daddy is still Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center; this year it’s bigger than ever. To celebrate 20 years since Art Basel Miami Beach came to town, organizers say this year’s event is the largest fair to date with 283 galleries exhibiting at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Galleries from around the globe show off everything from rare and historical masterpieces to new pieces by today’s emerging artists..
Across the street from Art Basel is Design Miami, returning this year again under its enclosed air-conditioned tent. The collectibles’ fair has a focus on 20th and 21st century furniture, lighting and objets d’art.
Art Miami, Miami’s oldest fair is the second largest fair to Basel. It’s sister fair, Context Art Miami has a Banksy sculpture that’s the talk of the town.
There’s so much else, too. Don’t miss “No Vacancy, Miami Beach,” a great public art exhibition. The City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Center (MBVCA) are, for the third year, partnering with hotels for “No Vacancy, Miami Beach,” a collection of site-specific works by 12 local artists paired with 12 of the most storied hotels on Miami Beach. The works on view also give the public a chance to voice their opinion and vote for their favorite. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is awarding $10,000 to one of the artists for its Public Prize and anyone can cast their vote at mbartsandculture.org.
Here’s a guide to Art Basel Miami Beach and other happenings during Art Week.
Art Basel Miami Beach
Private days by invitation only: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, 4 to 7 p.m.
First Choice VIP, Tuesday, Nov. 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Preview VIP cardholders, 4 to 7 p.m.
First Choice and Preview VIP Cardholders, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vernissage by Invitation Only: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 4 to 7 p.m.
Public Days: Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach.
Tickets, $50-$2,200. Ticket information at www.artbasel.com
Aqua Art Miami, Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
VIP Preview, Wednesday, Nov. 30. Public days Thursday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 4.
Art Miami and CONTEXT Miami, One Herald Plaza at Northeast 14th Street, Miami.
VIP Preview, Tuesday, Nov. 29. Public days Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 4.
www.art-miami.com and www.contextartmiami.com
Design Miami, Meridian Avenue at 19th Street, across from the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach.
VIP Preview, Tuesday, Nov 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public show days, Wednesday, Nov. 30 beginning at 1 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 4.
INK Miami Art Fair, Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.
Invitation only brunch, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon. Opens Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 4.
New Art Dealers Alliance, NADA, Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Ave., Miami.
Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 3.
Pinta Miami in the Hangar, Coconut Grove
VIP inauguration day, Wednesday, Nov. 30. Public days, Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4
Red Dot Art Fair, Mana Wynwood, 2217 Northwest Fifth Ave., Miami.
Wednesday, Nov. 30, opens to the public at 6 p.m. Continues Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4.
Scope Miami Beach, On the beach. Scope Pavilion, 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach.
VIP preview, Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m., Public days, Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 4
Spectrum Miami Art Show, Mana Wynwood, 2217 Northwest Fifth Ave., Miami.
VIP preview, 5 p.m., opening night preview, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30. Public days Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4.
Untitled Art Fair, in tent on beach along Ocean Drive at 12th St., Miami Beach.
Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 3.
Other shows and local museums not to miss
- Art of Black Miami, exhibitions at venues across the city. www.artofblackmiami.com
- Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami, “Fresh Good for Sale.” www.bacfl.org.
- Bridge Red Studios, 12425 NE 13th Ave., “The BluPrint.” bridgeredstudios.com.
- The Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach: “Las Mariposas Eternas,” solo exhibition by Adrián Villar Rojas; “The Harvesters,” solo exhibition by Jamilah Sabur; “Phraseology by various artists. thebass.org
- de la Cruz Collection, 23 NE 41st St., Miami: “Together, at the Same Time.” www.delacruzcollection.org.
- El Espacio 23, 2270 NW 23rd St., Miami: “You Know Who You Are,” Cuban art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection. elespacio23.org
- HistoryMiami Museum, 101 West Flagler Str., Miami, “Capture: A Portrait of the Pandemic,” Rahssan “Fly Guy Alexander. historymiami.org
- The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami), 61 NE 41st St., Miami: “Michel Majerus: Progressive Aesthetics, first US museum survey. “Nina Chanel Abney: Big Butch Energy,” “Hervé Télémaque: 1959–1964.” icamiami.org
- Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. “Lady Liberty: A Bonnie Lautenberg Retrospective.” jmof.fiu.edu
- Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami: “Ronny Quevedo – ule ole allez.” locustprojects.org
- Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, 591 NW 27th St., Miami: “The Italians, “The Bitter Years,” “New European and American Painters and Sculptors,” “New Media.” marguelieswarehouse.com
- Oolite Arts, 924 Lincolnd Road, 2nd Floor, Miami Beach: “Miami is Not the Caribbean. Yet it Feels Like It. oolitearts.org.
- Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), 1103 Biscayne Blvd.: “Leandro Erlich: Liminal.” pamm.org.
- NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, 1 East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale: “Haitian Collection Exhibition: Curated with Kathia St. Hilaire, “William Kentridge: Ursonate,” “Scott Covert: I Had a Wonderful Life” “Malcolm Morley: Shipwreck.” nsuartmuseum.org
- Rubell Museum Miami, 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami: “Alexandre Diop.” rubellmuseum.org.
- Superblue Miami, 1101 NW 23 St., Miami. Immersive art experience. superblue.com.
- The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. “Robert Lugo, Street Shrines.” wolfsonian.org