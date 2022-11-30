Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies at 79

1943: Singer-songwriter and musician Christine McVie, best known as a member of Fleetwood Mac, is born in Bouth, Lancashire, England. McVie is responsible for writing and singing some of the band's biggest hits, including "Don't Stop,"

NEW YORK – Christine McVie, soulful Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter, has died after a short illness at the age of 79, it was announced on her Facebook page by the band.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

McVie was a singer, keyboard player and a songwriter who penned many of the band’s hits.

She was married and divorced from the band’s bass player John McVie.