Miami Art Week events that won’t break the bank

MIAMI – Art Basel has arrived, bringing artists and creatives from across the world to Miami.

And if you’re wondering where to go this weekend, we know of a few events that won’t break the bank.

From a free event that is hoping to change your perspective of a Miami area to one that has been around for decades, there’s a little something for everyone.

Art enthusiasts are coming to Miami from all over to see and experience Miami Art Week.

One of the biggest events for art lovers new and old is Art Miami, along with Sister Fair Context.

“We have all the big name artists represented by top galleries from around the world. Artists like Warhol, Lichtenstein, Picasso, and you have artists and street artists,” said Nick Korniloff, Director of Art Miami.

Inside, you will get to see, experience and even buy art work from more than 200 galleries.

The context portion of Art Miami is highlighting new, up and coming artists.

And if you’re new to the art scene or just want a more relaxed version of art week, the Wynwood Walls might be the place for you.

“Anybody can come here and everybody can enjoy it. You don’t have to have a certain level of art education, you just have to have your eyes and heart open and explore and be inspired,” said Jessica Goldman Srebnick, of Wynwood Walls.

Wynwood Walls is where you can catch artists putting the finishing touches on their master pieces.

This is the largest outdoor street art museum, with new murals popping up during this week.

They call it an oasis of creativity.

“Every artist that we select has a different style, a different technique, a different point of view, and that’s what’s so wonderful -- you come here and there’s everything,” Goldman Srebnick said.

And last but not least, over in Opa-locka, there’s the art of transformation.

It’s a four day, three-block mecca of Black art.

The event features African art exhibits, nightly block parties, live music and a pop up African restaurant.

The best part is, it’s free!

One of the three exhibits is bringing international artists to Opa-locka.

“It’s about trying to transform how people see this place called Opa-locka by bringing things like this,” curator Tumelo Mosaka said. “So we don’t have to always have to go to South Beach or downtown Miami to see beautiful art, to see beautiful gardens. We can do it in our own community.”

There are also panel discussions that are happening this weekend, including one at Freehold in Miami that will feature Timbaland and the host of the Earn Your Leisure podcast.

To register for the event, click here.