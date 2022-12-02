North Beach Music Festival Is Back and Bigger!

Miami Beach, FLA. – The North Beach Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell and Bandshell Park, starting Friday, Dec. 9 and wrapping up on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong rock out at NBMF 2021. (Courtesy: NBMF/Dub Era) (WPLG)

Just like last year, the NBMF is jam band heavy with moe. doing 2 full sets on Friday and a highly-anticipated Saturday night set from Lotus, which will incorporate the park’s lights and lasers in their performance!

Spafford & Friends at NBMF 2021 (Courtesy: NBMF/Dub Era) (WPLG)

Other big acts playing this year include Keller Williams, Lettuce and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.

Many of the musicians will also be performing late-night DJ sets at The Citadel after things wrap up at the Bandshell for the night.

