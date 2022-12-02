North Beach Music Festival Is Back and Bigger!

Miami Beach, FLA. – The North Beach Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell and Bandshell Park, starting Friday, Dec. 9 and wrapping up on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Just like last year, the NBMF is jam band heavy with moe. doing 2 full sets on Friday and a highly-anticipated Saturday night set from Lotus, which will incorporate the park’s lights and lasers in their performance!
Other big acts playing this year include Keller Williams, Lettuce and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.
Many of the musicians will also be performing late-night DJ sets at The Citadel after things wrap up at the Bandshell for the night.
