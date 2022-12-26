‘Aladdin’ coming to Adrienne Arsht Center

MIAMI – It’s shining, shimmering and splendid! “Aladdin” is making its way to the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

It’s the Disney story we’ve all come to love and Local 10 News got to speak with the performer who is playing Princess Jasmine, who says this is a role she has dreamed about playing ever since she was a little girl.

The musical tells the story of a “street rat” trying to go from rags to riches, all to impress one of the most iconic Disney princesses.

“I just saw Aladdin putting out his hand, he was like ‘do you trust me’ and I felt like that little girl in that little costume,” Senzel Ahmady, who plays Princess Jasmine, said. “I was like ‘oh my god, Aladdin is asking me to go on his carpet ride with him!’”

Ahmady said growing up, Jasmine was her favorite princess, because it was the first time she saw a princess who looked like her.

“There weren’t a lot of princesses of color and she was the first one that Disney introduced in a line of princesses, so immediately, when I saw her, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s me, she is my princess,’” Ahmady said. “So, to be her now, it’s just surreal to me.”

Her call to the stage came naturally and it didn’t take long for her to make her Broadway debut.

Ahmady was in college at New York University for just two years before she was cast. She’s now living her dreams on stages across the country.

“When I auditioned for ‘Aladdin’ I wasn’t really expecting anything, but I was like ‘I really want to do my first Broadway audition, I just want to see how it feels to be in the room’ and then I kept going to callbacks and I thought ‘oh, maybe this is gonna happen,’” she said.

For information on tickets, visit the Arsht Center’s website.