New Year’s Eve party options across South Florida have something for everyone

MIAMI – People from across the country come to South Florida to party all throughout the year and New Year’s Eve is no different.

Celebrities especially love the area and the Magic City, and they are flocking here this weekend, hosting parties and getting everyone hyped to ring in the new year.

Local 10 News’ Entertainment Reporter Alexis Frazier spoke with one of the biggest artists that will be here.

“The Boss” Rick Ross is one of the headliners for this year’s Funk Fest.

It’s a two-day celebration to ring in the New Year.

“It’s the biggest boss in the game, Ricky Rozay, and it’s going down, this Funk Fest will be one for the books,” said Ross. “You know whenever I’m home, you can expect a surprise.”

The Funk Fest has been going on in different cities for more than 20 years and this year it is taking over the Miami Dade County Fair and Expo Center.

It’s one that the whole family can enjoy with a mix of new and old-school rhythm and blues and hip-hop artists, such as Mary J. Blige, Anthony Hamilton and Lauryn Hill.

On Miami Beach, the Fontainebleau Hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve extravaganza.

This year’s lineup will have DJ and record producer Marshmello and Grammy-nominated singer Khalid.

“We’re known for throwing one of the biggest and best New Year’s Eve parties in the entire country,” said Josh Herman, Fontainbleau vice president of marketing. “Whether it’s Justin Bieber or Lady Gaga, or Doja Cat, or this year with Khalid, it’s really just an amazing party right on our pool, steps from the ocean.”

For the first time, the Fontainebleau will have a floating stage above the pool so guests can enjoy the show up close.

“Our New Year’s Eve party really has something for everyone,” said Herman. “Whether you’re a family, we have an amazing family section, and our adult section and a great variety of tables still available.”

In Broward County, former Miami Heat superstar and part-time DJ Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, is set to make this New Year’s Eve at DAER a slam dunk. DAER is located inside The Guitar Hotel at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

“The night is based around a masquerade theme where guests will be greeted with their individual masquerade mask so they can enjoy a night in disguise,” said Will Clark, director of marketing for Hard Rock Nightlife. “On top of that, we actually have a ticket that gets you access to all three venues, so DAER Nightclub, DAER Dayclub, and Rooftop Live, as well as open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight.”

And for the kids, ring in the new year a few hours early at the Miami Children’s Museum on Saturday.

They’re hosting a Noon Year’s Eve with a massive confetti balloon drop.