What to expect at this year’s Golden Globes

The new 2009 Golden Globe statuettes are on display during an unveiling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. The 66th annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for January 11. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are back, baby!

Do any of us really care? Most likely, no. Neither does NBC, apparently, because they’re airing the award show (which historically has always aired on a Sunday night in early January) to a random Tuesday night in early January.

In case you didn’t know, we haven’t had a proper Golden Globe ceremony since early 2020, a couple months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world. 2021′s ceremony was virtual (which also made it a hot mess) and the 2022 ceremony didn’t happen at all.

NBC decided to cancel the awards show because the voting body for the Golden Globes (the Hollywood Foreign Press Association) was also a hot mess. There was a ton of drama surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, so NBC decided that until they took meaningful change to address their problems (which included a lack of diversity in its members and taking bribes), the show wouldn’t go on.

Apparently the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did enough to convince NBC to telecast the awards show again, but NBC is not giving up its lucrative Sunday Night Football spot for the awards show, so now we have to watch it on a Tuesday night.

So if you’re like me and live for awards season, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

How to watch?

The 80th Golden Globes will air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The red carpet (my favorite part) will start at 6 p.m. Eastern on E! You can also stream the awards show on Peacock.

Who is hosting?

Sadly, it’s not Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. On the other hand, luckily it’s not Ricky Gervais. Instead, the Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The stand-up comedian recently hosted “Saturday Night Live” last year.

Who is nominated?

A bunch of people! And movies! And TV shows! That’s one of the only redeeming things about the Golden Globes, is that it awards both movies and TV shows, so it’s fun to see movie and TV actors all in the same room.

For movies, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” picked up a lot of nominations, as did “Tar” and “Elvis.” You can probably expect the stars of those movies, including Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett to make appearances.

On the TV side, expect to see cast members from one of last year’s hottest shows, “White Lotus.” Will Jennifer Coolidge grace us with another hilarious and iconic awards speech? We can only hope! Other nominees you could expect to show up are Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph from “Abbott Elementary” as well as Steve Martin and Martin Short from “Only Murders In The Building.”

You can see the full nomination list here.

Who is presenting?

On Jan. 3, the HFPA confirmed that presenters at the ceremony would also include Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo and Quentin Tarantino. Will there be more? Hopefully, since there are a lot of categories to get through.

Will people be watching?

Who’s to say?! Since it’s on a Tuesday and literally none of my coworkers knew about it happening tonight, it’s safe to say that it will be a ratings disaster. However, that’s pretty par for the course for the Golden Globes.

Happy awards season to all who celebrate!