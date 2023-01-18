Tina Turner Musical arrives at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets are on sale for the Tina Turner musical at Broward Center for performing arts.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Her voice is undeniable, her fire is unstoppable, her legacy will live on forever and now you can see Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The musical is all about Turner’s humble beginnings in Tennessee to ultimately becoming the sensation and “Queen of Rock n’ Roll.”

The story is told through her own music.

Roz White, who plays Turner’s mother Zelma in the musical, told Local 10 News to be prepared to see a challenging role as audiences will see the complexity of Tina’s relationship with her mother.

“There’s no holding back,” said White. “Be prepared to feel the joy and heartbreak that followed Tina through the years.”

The musical shows Turner’s incredible comeback to the music industry at 44 years old after she received her first number-one billboard hot 100 hit.

The musical shows what perseverance can do, something White can relate to.

“Listen, I am 52 (and) just got my master’s,” she said.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

The show will run until Jan. 29.

