Fort Lauderdale, FLA. – Come out and support Make-A-Wish South Florida at the “Great American Bash” at Backyard FTL on Saturday, Feb. 18.

There will be live music and raffles and you can enjoy brews and bites from local breweries and restaurants!

This is a dog-friendly event, so be sure to bring your furry friends.. on a leash of course!

Adult general admission tickets are just $35 and all proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish South Florida.

