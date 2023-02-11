REO Speedwagon Rocks Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, FLA. – REO Speedwagon rolled into the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre and played to a packed house on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The band was formed in 1966 but really hit their stride in the 80s; with their 1980 album, “Hi Infidelity”, producing four top 40 hits and selling more than 10 million copies!
Keyboardist Neal Doughty is the only original member of the band still playing. Lead singer Kevin Cronin joined the group in 1972.
Current bassist Bruce Hall joined in 1977, when the band released the album, “You Can Tune a Piano But You Can’t Tuna Fish” which contained the massive hits “Time for Me to Fly” and “Roll With The Changes”.
Here is the setlist for the show:
1. Don’t Let Him Go
2. Music Man
3. Take It On The Run
4. Keep Pushing
5. Live Every Moment (with an interlude of CSN’s “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes for the late David Crosby)
6. That Ain’t Love
7. Tough Guys
8. Can’t Fight This Feeling
9. Son of a Poor Man
10. Keep The Fire Burning
11. Building the Bridge
12. Time for Me to Fly
13. Back on the Road Again
14. Ridin’ the Storm Out
Encores:
15. Keep On Loving You
16. Roll With The Changes