REO Speedwagon Rocks Pompano Beach

Kevin Cronin rocking out another REO hit! Photo Courtesy: Aldo Arguello

Pompano Beach, FLA. – REO Speedwagon rolled into the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre and played to a packed house on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

REO Speedwagon played a SOLD-OUT show at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Photo Courtesy: Aldo Arguello (WPLG)

The band was formed in 1966 but really hit their stride in the 80s; with their 1980 album, “Hi Infidelity”, producing four top 40 hits and selling more than 10 million copies!

Bruce Hall laying down the bass lick! Photo Courtesy: Aldo Arguello (WPLG)

Keyboardist Neal Doughty is the only original member of the band still playing. Lead singer Kevin Cronin joined the group in 1972.

Dave Amato ripping into another soaring solo! Photo Courtesy: Aldo Arguello (WPLG)

Current bassist Bruce Hall joined in 1977, when the band released the album, “You Can Tune a Piano But You Can’t Tuna Fish” which contained the massive hits “Time for Me to Fly” and “Roll With The Changes”.

Bryan Hitt pounding the skins! Photo Courtesy: Aldo Arguello (WPLG)

Here is the setlist for the show:

1. Don’t Let Him Go

2. Music Man

3. Take It On The Run

4. Keep Pushing

5. Live Every Moment (with an interlude of CSN’s “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes for the late David Crosby)

6. That Ain’t Love

7. Tough Guys

8. Can’t Fight This Feeling

9. Son of a Poor Man

10. Keep The Fire Burning

11. Building the Bridge

12. Time for Me to Fly

13. Back on the Road Again

14. Ridin’ the Storm Out

Encores:

15. Keep On Loving You

16. Roll With The Changes